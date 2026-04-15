Noida pay stir continues: Government offers salary hike but workers say too meagre

The industrial unrest that turned violent in Noida on Monday continued on Tuesday with several hundred thousand workers hurling stones at baton-wielding policemen.

“The government falsely claimed on Tuesday morning that the industries have substantially revised our salaries. Then, a minister called us terrorists. We want our minimum monthly salary to be ₹20,000. Also, we want the management to treat us with respect. How can we stay inside our homes when the State is conspiring against us?” a worker at an IT firm said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: “We are non-violent, we are only trying to protect ourselves from the police, who have attacked, injured and kidnapped at least 1,000 workers in the past 24 hours.”

The industries and the Uttar Pradesh government have turned down the workers’ demand for a minimum monthly salary of ₹20,000. The workers have said this is the bare minimum, considering inflation and rising costs.

An eight-member committee formed under the Uttar Pradesh industrial development commissioner announced on Tuesday morning that the monthly salary of skilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad has been raised from ₹13,940 to ₹16,868. Semi-skilled workers, who used to get ₹12,445 a month will now receive ₹15,059. The unskilled workers’ salary has been increased from ₹11,313 to ₹13,690.

The protesting workers said the hike was too meagre.

“Our demand was a minimum of ₹20,000 per month for unskilled workers because the price of LPG in the open market has increased from ₹70 to ₹400 per kg and that of foodgrains has gone up by 100 per cent in 2026. The raise given to us is hardly any relief. Our representatives were invited to the meeting of the high-level committee on Monday night, but they were rebuked and asked to keep their mouths shut or get ready to face police action,” Aarti Shukla, an IT worker, said.

Angering the workers further, Uttar Pradesh labour minister Anil Rajbhar dubbed the protesters “terrorists who are linked to Pakistan-based groups”.

“Pakistan-based groups are involved in creating unrest in Noida. Whatever is happening is a planned conspiracy to disrupt development and peace in the state. Four terrorists were arrested recently from Meerut and Noida. They had Pakistani handlers. The investigating agencies are probing this angle too in connection with the Noida violence,” the BJP leader said.

Laxmi Singh, the police commissioner of Noida, said 42,000 workers took part in Monday’s protest and that the force was taking legal action against those who “instigated” them.

“Some illegally funded groups are involved in provoking the workers. We have arrested more than 300 rioters and filed seven FIRs against them. We will hold a media conference soon to expose those involved in spreading rumours and provoking the workers,” the police commissioner said.