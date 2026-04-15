New entrant in Odisha politics as Mohammed Moquim launches regional party

A new regional political outfit, the Odisha Janata Congress, is scheduled to be launched in Odisha on Wednesday.

The move could reshape political alignments in the state amid signs of growing proximity between the BJD and the Congress after the recent Rajya Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party will be led by former Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim, with a public meeting planned at the Exhibition Ground in the city to mark its launch.

Moquim was expelled by the Congress in December 2025 for alleged anti-party activities.

While some political observers believe the outfit may enjoy tacit support from the BJP, Moquim dismissed the claim, asserting that Odisha needs a new regional platform to fulfil the aspirations of its youth.

Moquim said regional parties have historically succeeded in addressing local concerns, citing the Biju Janata Dal, the Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee and the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal as examples. “There is space for regional forces, and we must explore it to tackle regional imbalances and people-centric issues,” he said.

Moquim added that with no immediate elections, the party would focus on building its grassroots network and mobilising youth, particularly Gen Z, to fight corruption and contribute to the state’s development.

He also indicated that his daughter, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, could lead the party in the future.

Sofia, who currently represents the Cuttack-Barabati constituency in the Odisha assembly, cannot formally join it at present due to legal constraints.

Political observer Laxminaryan Kanungoo said an independent MLA can support a party but joining one would invite disqualification under the Tenth Schedule, which seeks to prevent defections.

Sources said Moquim may wait for Sofia’s tenure to end before handing over leadership. The Congress has already suspended her for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, where she supported BJP-backed candidate Dilip Ray.