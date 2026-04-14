PM Modi, Donald Trump hold nearly 40-minute phone conversation, first since US-Iran peace talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held discussions with US President Donald Trump on bilateral co-operation, including several big-ticket deals, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

Some big-ticket deals, including on energy, are expected between India and the US in the next few days and weeks, the ambassador said.

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The issue of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in West Asia also came up during their 40-minute phone conversation, according to Gor.

Sharing details of the call, PM Modi took to X and said, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.”

“We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” he added.

It was the third phone call between the two leaders this year and the first after the recent peace talks between Iran and the US.

They spoke on February 2 to announce progress in a trade deal, and on March 24 to discuss the situation in West Asia.

The call ended with Trump telling PM, "I just want you to know we all love you", the US ambassador said.

The war is currently in a stalemate after talks held in Pakistan capital Islamabad produced no result last weekend. Both sides are since sticking to their guns as a precarious truce, set for until April 22, holds for now.