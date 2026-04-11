Uttar Pradesh voter list shrinks by 2 crore: Elector count falls to 13.39 crore after 13.24% cut

Over 2 crore names, or 13.24 per cent of the pre-SIR electorate, have been removed from Uttar Pradesh’s final voter list.

State chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Friday said the final rolls had 13.39 crore voters, down from 15.44 crore on October 27, 2025, when the Election Commission had frozen the previous list for revision.

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“A total of 2.05 crore voters have been dropped from the previous list,” Rinwa said.

He said the first draft list of 12.55 crore voters was released on January 6, but was open to claims and objections. Over 84.28 lakh people were eventually added to the final list after the verification of claims.

The SIR process in India’s most populous state took 166 days.

Of the 13.39 crore voters in the final list, 7.30 crore (around 54 per cent) are men, 6.09 crore (45.46 per cent) are women, and 4,206 (less than 0.01 per cent) are transgender people.

Comparing the draft and final lists, Rinwa said Allahabad recorded the highest increase in voters among districts at 3,29,421, followed by Lucknow at 2,85,961, Bareilly at over 2,57,000, Ghaziabad at 2,43,666 and Jaunpur at 2,37,590.

At the Assembly segment level, Sahibabad in Ghaziabad recorded the highest increase of 82,898 voters, followed by Jaunpur with 56,118 additions.

Lucknow West saw an increase of 54,822 voters, Loni in Ghaziabad recorded 53,679 additions, and the Firozabad Assembly segment registered an increase of 47,757 voters.

Rinwa said around 1.04 crore electors were identified as “non-mapped”, while 2.22 crore cases involved logical discrepancies. Notices were issued beginning January 14, with hearings scheduled from January 31. The hearings were completed by March 27.

Around 3.18 lakh voters from the pre-SIR list had themselves applied to get their names removed as they were registered as voters in other states.

The CEO emphasised that no voter was deleted without due process during the SIR. “If a name present in the draft rolls is missing in the final list, it is either due to a Form-6 application (for inclusion as a voter in another state) or a decision taken by the electoral registration officer (ERO) after due hearing,” he said.

He said any person dissatisfied with the decision of the EROs can file a first appeal before the district magistrate (DM) within 15 days of the publication of the final rolls under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

“If still dissatisfied, a second appeal can be filed before the CEO within 30 days of the DM’s decision,” he said.

“Addition of voters is a constant process and anybody can apply with relevant documents,” he added.

Rinwa said 107 memoranda were received from political parties during the exercise, including 85 from the Samajwadi Party, 10 from the BJP, 9 from the Congress, and 1 each from the BSP, CPM and the AAP. All complaints mentioned in these memoranda have been addressed, he added.

The Opposition parties have accused the EC of colluding with the BJP to strike off genuine voters from the list.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said: “Hand in glove with the EC, the BJP hatched a conspiracy against the people after the people defeated it. The special intensive revision is an exercise to remove voters instead of adding them. We will not let them succeed in their plan.”

“The BJP has applied this trick in Bengal also but the people of Bengal are happily supporting Mamata Didi,” he added.

The SP chief claimed he had submitted a list of deleted “genuine voters” of Kannauj to the EC, but “those names were still not added to the final rolls”.

He alleged that the poll panel had been reduced to an electoral tool by the BJP.

The SIR exercise was conducted from October 27, 2025, to April 10, 2026, covering all 75 districts, 403 Assembly constituencies and polling stations across the state.