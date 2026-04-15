Uttarakhand: Haridwar’s 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela to feature 10 major bathing festivals, dates announced

The Ardh Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in 2027, will feature a total of 10 major bathing festivals, including three 'amrit snans', the mela administration announced on Tuesday.

While declaring the dates for the Ardh Kumbh baths, Mela Officer Sonika Singh stated that it will be a four-month-long mela -- spanning from January to April 2027.

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The first bathing ritual will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti); the second on February 6 (Mauni Amavasya); third on February 11 (Basant Panchami); fourth on February 20 (Magh Purnima); and the fifth on March 6 (Mahashivratri), she said.

Singh added that the sixth bathing ritual of the Ardh Kumbh will occur on March 8 on the occasion of Phalguna Amavasya; the seventh bath will be held on April 7 (Nav Samvatsar); the eighth on April 14 (Mesh Sankranti) and the ninth on April 15.

The Ardh Kumbh mela will conclude with the final bathing ritual on April 20, on the occasion of Chaitra Purnima.

Singh further noted that, among these dates, the baths scheduled for March 6 (Mahashivratri), March 8 (Phalguna Amavasya), and April 14 (Mesh Sankranti) will be designated as 'amrit snans'.

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