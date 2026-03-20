DGCA orders airlines to avoid nine West Asia airspaces, seeks contingency plans

Amid escalating tensions and recent military strikes in West Asia, India’s aviation regulator has directed airlines to steer clear of nine regional airspaces and strengthen contingency planning, citing significant risks to civil flight operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday advised airlines to avoid the airspaces of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to an official advisory.

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Indian carriers, however, can continue operating over Oman and Saudi Arabia, subject to specific restrictions. The regulator said flights must not operate below FL 320 or 32,000 feet within designated segments of Saudi and Omani airspace.

About the nine restricted zones, the DGCA asked airlines to "refrain from operating within the affected airspace...at all flight levels and altitudes". It added that any decision to continue operations would rest with the airlines, based on their internal safety risk assessments.

"Operations to airports in the affected region, where other international carriers are currently operating, must involve robust contingency planning to cover all eventualities, as part of the safety risk assessments by the operators," the DGCA said.

The advisory has come into effect immediately and will remain valid until March 28, unless reviewed earlier.

"Operators are advised to provide their flight crew with information regarding latest NOTAMs, airspace restrictions affecting flight that are already airborne," it said. NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) provides real-time updates on airspace and airport conditions to pilots and crew.

"Recent military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against targets within Iranian territory have led to a high-risk environment for civil aviation. In response to these strikes, Iran has announced retaliatory measures," DGCA said, adding that the evolving situation poses critical hazards to flight operations.

Separately, the civil aviation ministry on Wednesday asked airlines not to levy additional charges on a majority of seats in domestic flights. “Minimum 60 per cent of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access,” the government directed.

Airlines have also been instructed to seat passengers booked under the same passenger name record (PNR) together. The move follows growing concerns over high ancillary charges, including fees for preferred seating, and is aimed at improving passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity across carriers.