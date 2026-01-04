Delhi NGOs step up rescues, shelters and care as severe cold grips capital’s vulnerable

As severe cold conditions persist in the national capital, non-governmental organisations in Delhi have intensified coordinated rescue drives and relief efforts to protect homeless and elderly residents.

From late-night rescues and distribution of sleeping bags to medical care for senior citizens suffering joint pain, several NGOs are working round-the-clock, often in coordination with government rescue vans, to bring vulnerable people to safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read Winter Vacation Extended Amid Cold Wave - Check When Schools Across UP Will Reopen

According to the Centre for Holistic Development (CHD), more than 2,000 homeless persons have been rescued so far this winter.

“We have rescued over 2,000 people, distributed sleeping bags and coordinated closely with government vans to bring people to safer locations,” said Sunil Kumar Adelia, Executive Director, CHD. “We are also strengthening the infrastructure of existing shelters and identifying abandoned buildings where people can be temporarily housed.”

Health interventions have also been expanded, particularly for elderly people whose mobility and pain issues worsen during winter, NGOs said.

Delhi-based NGO Sewa Bhawan said it is providing physiotherapy support and medicines to senior citizens living on the streets and in temporary shelters.

"During winters, elderly people suffer the most due to joint pain and stiffness aggravated by the cold. At Sewa Bhawan, we are providing basic physiotherapy support along with medicines to help senior citizens manage arthritis and mobility issues. Many are unable to walk or sleep comfortably because of pain, and timely medical care during this season makes a significant difference," said Mohit, a volunteer with the organisation.

Another Delhi-based NGO, Wishes and Blessings, has launched its annual winter relief initiative, '6 Weeks of Warmth', aimed at providing sustained assistance to vulnerable groups across the city.

The programme, which began on December 15, focuses on homeless individuals, daily wage workers, elderly persons and families living in unsafe conditions, it said.

Under the initiative, volunteers are distributing blankets, shawls, sweaters, caps, socks and other winter essentials at multiple locations in Delhi, particularly during night hours when temperatures drop sharply.

"Winters can be life-threatening for those without adequate shelter or warm clothing. Through this programme, our aim is to provide immediate relief and protect lives during the harshest weeks of winter," said Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President of Wishes and Blessings.

Other organisations have also increased outreach in vulnerable areas such as footpaths, flyovers and construction sites.

Delhi-based Raahgiri Foundation said it has intensified night patrols to identify people sleeping in the open and persuade them to move to shelters.

"Our volunteers conduct nightly outreach and provide hot meals and blankets while encouraging people to shift to shelters. Consistent engagement helps build trust among those reluctant to move," said Anil Kumar, coordinator at Raahgiri Foundation.

The capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the city till January 6, it said.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average temperature.