Winter Vacation Extended Amid Cold Wave - Check When Schools Across UP Will Reopen

Posted on 03 Jan 2026
The decision comes as an extension of the earlier order issued in the last week of December.

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the winter vacation for all schools across the state in view of the prevailing severe cold wave conditions. The decision comes as an extension of the earlier order issued in the last week of December and applies to all schools up to Class 12, irrespective of their board affiliation, including CBSE, ICSE, and the UP Board.

According to the official announcement, the decision to prolong the closure was taken after a thick blanket of fog and intense cold gripped several parts of the state in the early hours of January 2. Citing concerns over student safety, the state government directed that all educational institutions up to Class 12 should remain closed until January 5.

An official notice stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed concerned officials to take necessary measures in view of the harsh weather conditions. It further clarified that the directive applies uniformly to schools affiliated with ICSE, CBSE, the UP Board, and other educational boards operating in the state.

Earlier, on December 29, 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced the closure of schools up to Class 12 until January 1, 2026, due to similar weather conditions. That order was also applicable to all major boards, including CBSE, ICSE, and the state board. The latest extension follows continued cold wave conditions and dense fog, which have affected daily life across the state.

Reiterating the government’s stand on child safety, the Chief Minister emphasised that the well-being of students remains a top priority during extreme weather. He warned that any negligence in ensuring the safety of children during the cold wave would not be tolerated.

Students and parents have been advised to stay in regular contact with school authorities for updates related to reopening dates or any further instructions. The state administration is closely monitoring weather conditions and is expected to issue additional advisories if required.

