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regular-article-logo Monday, 16 March 2026

Delhi HC schedules final hearing in MJ Akbar’s appeal against Priya Ramani's acquittal in defamation case

Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17, 2021 order acquitting Ramani, arguing that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 16.03.26, 01:42 PM
MJ Akbar

MJ Akbar Wikipedia

The Delhi High Court on Monday listed former Union minister M. J. Akbar's plea challenging the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in his criminal defamation case for final hearing on September 24.

"Trial court record has been received. Written submissions have been filed by both the parties. List for final hearing on the next date," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said.

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Akbar has challenged the trial court's February 17, 2021 order acquitting Ramani, arguing that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades.

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The high court had admitted Akbar's appeal on January 13, 2022, agreeing to examine the matter. Notice was issued to Ramani in August 2021.

In his appeal, Akbar contended that the trial court decided his criminal defamation case on the basis of surmises and conjecture. He argued that the court failed to appreciate the arguments and evidence on record.

Akbar also claimed the trial court "gravely erred" in observing that he did not have a stellar reputation and had ignored the well-established principles of criminal jurisprudence.

The trial court had dismissed the defamation complaint filed by Akbar and acquitted Ramani, saying no charges were proved against her.

The court also remarked that it was shameful that crimes against women were taking place in a country where mega epics like the 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana' were written about respecting them.

Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar during the #MeToo movement in 2018. Akbar filed the complaint against her on October 15, 2018, claiming she defamed him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades earlier.

He resigned as Union minister two days later, on October 17, 2018.

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