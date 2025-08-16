Delhi dargah collapse near Humayun’s Tomb claims seven lives, FIR registered

The death toll in the collapse of a structure at a dargah near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area rose to seven on Saturday, after another injured man succumbed during treatment.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under sections related to negligence and endangering human life.

The incident took place on Friday around 3:30 pm at the Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, which shares its boundary wall with the 16th-century garden-tomb commissioned by Mughal emperor Humayun's first wife, Bega Begum, in 1558.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the deceased included four men and three women. Among the dead were Swaroop Chand (79) of Malkaganj, Moinuddin (37), Anita Saini (58) of Bhogal, and Meena Arora (56) with her daughter Monu Arora (25) from Vasant Kunj Enclave.

Five of them died during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, while one each succumbed at LNJP and Safdarjung hospitals. Five others—Mohammad Shameem, Aryan, Gudiya, Rafat Parveen and Rani (65)—were injured.

Police said the two rooms that collapsed were in a dilapidated state. One was occupied by an imam, while the other served as a rest room. Heavy rain led to the roof and a wall giving way, trapping about 15 people who had taken shelter.

“Twelve people, most of whom were visitors, were rescued from under the debris. Nine of them were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where five died. One man was admitted to the LNJP Hospital, while a woman was admitted to the RML Hospital,” DCP Tiwari said.

Locals said the toll could have been far higher had the collapse taken place a few hours earlier during Friday prayers.

“Had this happened during the prayer time, it would have been a much bigger tragedy,” said Rakesh, a vendor who sells bhelpuri outside Humayun’s Tomb.

The Dargah Shareef Patte Wali is a place of regular visits and holds a strong following. On Fridays, the footfall is heavier.

“We did not know what happened until we saw ambulances and police cars rushing in. We were told by people coming out that a roof, where some people had taken shelter in the rain, had collapsed,” said Himanshu Tiwari, a guard at Sunder Nursery, which shares a lane with the dargah.

A guard posted at Humayun’s Tomb added, “What I know is that this dargah is centuries old, even older than the tomb, and people come here to offer prayers on regular days as well. On Fridays, the number of devotees is much higher.”

A visitor from Ghaziabad, who often passes by the shrine, said, “I have been coming here from Ghaziabad for years. My belief is strong, and my family comes here every other week. Yesterday, I was caught up with some urgent work, so I couldn't make it. When I came today and learnt that the dargah was closed because of the accident, I felt shaken.”

Authorities have sealed off the collapsed portion for investigation. Civic agencies have been informed and further probe is underway.