MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 March 2025

Delhi Budget session begins with 'Kheer' ceremony; BJP leaders say 'sweetness symbolises progress'

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table the first budget of a BJP government in Delhi in more than 26 years

PTI Published 24.03.25, 10:51 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

The five-day Budget session of the Delhi Assembly began on Monday with a 'Kheer' ceremony with BJP leaders saying that "sweetness symbolises progress".

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table the first budget of a BJP government in Delhi in more than 26 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the ceremony, Minister Kapil Mishra said the budget session holds a historical significance.

"Today, people from diverse backgrounds, including businessmen, auto drivers, Dalit brothers and sisters, will share 'Kheer' (pudding) together. The budget will be presented tomorrow," he said.

BJP leader Satish Upadhyay extended his wishes the chief minister, and said budget represents a message of progress for Delhi. He emphasised that CM Gupta has engaged with a broad spectrum of people, from women and youths to business owners and residents of colonies, gathering suggestions to shape the budget.

"Sweetness symbolises progress. The CM is sending a message that Delhi's development is on track. This budget reflects the voices of women, youngsters, businessmen and even colony residents, ensuring that their opinions are part of the process. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to inclusive progress," he said.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating AAP in the Assembly polls held last month.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Budget Rekha Gupta Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Furore over ‘contract comedian’ Kamra: FIR lodged, 40 Shiv Sainiks booked for vandalism

Mumbai's Habitat studio, a preferred venue for stand-up comedy shows, has decided to shut down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the premises last night to protest comic Kamra's jokes
Suvendu Adhikari
Quote left Quote right

If 5% more Hindu votes come to the BJP, we will win. Will not let Bengal turn into Bangladesh

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT