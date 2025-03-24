Delhi Budget session begins with 'Kheer' ceremony; BJP leaders say 'sweetness symbolises progress'

The five-day Budget session of the Delhi Assembly began on Monday with a 'Kheer' ceremony with BJP leaders saying that "sweetness symbolises progress".

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table the first budget of a BJP government in Delhi in more than 26 years.

At the ceremony, Minister Kapil Mishra said the budget session holds a historical significance.

"Today, people from diverse backgrounds, including businessmen, auto drivers, Dalit brothers and sisters, will share 'Kheer' (pudding) together. The budget will be presented tomorrow," he said.

BJP leader Satish Upadhyay extended his wishes the chief minister, and said budget represents a message of progress for Delhi. He emphasised that CM Gupta has engaged with a broad spectrum of people, from women and youths to business owners and residents of colonies, gathering suggestions to shape the budget.

"Sweetness symbolises progress. The CM is sending a message that Delhi's development is on track. This budget reflects the voices of women, youngsters, businessmen and even colony residents, ensuring that their opinions are part of the process. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to inclusive progress," he said.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating AAP in the Assembly polls held last month.

