Defence ministry inks two contracts to boost firepower of navy’s submarine fleets

The defence ministry on Monday inked two contracts worth around ₹2,867 crore to enhance the capabilities and firepower of the navy’s submarine fleets.

The first contract, worth around ₹1,990 crore, was signed with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for the construction of an air-independent propulsion (AIP) plug for the DRDO-AIP system. The AIP plug will allow submarines to stay submerged for longer durations by generating power without the need for atmospheric oxygen.

The second contract, valued at approximately ₹877 crore, was signed with France’s Naval Group for the integration of the electronic heavyweight torpedo (EHWT) onboard the Kalvari-class submarines. The EHWT is a large-caliber, self-propelled underwater weapon designed for engaging surface ships and submarines.

“The AIP technology is being indigenously developed by the DRDO. The project pertaining to the construction of the AIP plug and its integration will enhance the endurance of conventional submarines,” the ministry said in a statement.

The integration of the EHWT will be a collaborative effort by the navy, the DRDO and France’s Naval Group.

“It would augment the firepower capabilities of the Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy,” the statement said.