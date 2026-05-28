Twisha Sharma death case: CBI arrests mother-in-law and former judge Giribala Singh

The CBI on Thursday arrested former judge Giribala Singh, an accused in the case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's death, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed her anticipatory bail.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team questioned Singh at her residence in Bhopal's Bag Mughaliya extension area before taking her into custody, officials said.

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Twisha's lawyer husband Samarth Singh is already in the custody of the central agency, they said.

The CBI plans to confront them with each other's statements and question them in custody on the circumstances leading to the death of 33-year old Twisha, the officials said, adding that the agency will produce Giribala Singh before a competent court to seek her custody.

A sessions court on May 15 granted anticipatory bail to former district judge Singh, who, along with her son Samarth, faces charges related to dowry harassment. However, the anticipatory bail was quashed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

In its 17-page order, Justice Devnarayan Mishra observed that "in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh)", the anticipatory bail granted by the additional sessions judge deserved to be quashed.

The CBI on Monday formally took over the probe into the death of Twisha, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home on May 12. It has re-registered the state police FIR showing Samarth and Singh as accused.

According to the FIR, Twisha's husband Samarth had brought her to the AIIMS, Bhopal where he claimed that she hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm.

Also Read CBI to take over Twisha death probe as Supreme Court flags fairness concerns

The doctor at AIIMS informed the police on May 13 at 12.05 am that she was brought dead to the hospital and a PMLC was registered, the FIR said.

The postmortem report said that death was due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and found "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possibly by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)".

After receiving the postmortem report, and recording the statement of family members of Twisha who was a former model, the police registered the FIR on May 15 at 02.36 am.

In their statements, family members of Twisha had alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws who were not satisfied by the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 09, 2025.

They levelled allegations of mental torture and domestic violence which pushed the former model and actor to the extreme step.

Mother-in-law Singh had been levelling counter allegations questioning the purported medical treatment and her mental state in various media interviews.