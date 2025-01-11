Congress questions BJP’s Rs 6.27 crore payout to militant group amid ethnic violence in Manipur

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP government in Manipur of paying Rs 6.27 crore to a Kuki Zo militant outfit in July last year, even after breaking away from an agreement that entailed it to provide the money to the group.

The money was given to the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic), a signatory of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, though the state government walked away from the pact in February 2023, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra claimed in a press conference here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HPC-D signed the SoO pact with the Manipur government in 2013 when the Congress was in power.

According to the conditions laid down in the agreement, the HPC-D men would be allowed free movement anywhere in the state without firearms. Security forces would not launch any operation against its members unless they violate the terms and conditions of the SoO.

"The state government gave Rs 6.27 crore in July 2024 to Hmar Peoples Convention (Democratic) by a cheque, though the state government earlier informed that it has withdrawn from the SoO," Meghachandra said.

"Earlier, a resolution was adopted by the state cabinet to withdraw from Suspension of Operations. Again, on February 29, 2024, the Manipur assembly resolved to urge the Centre to abrogate the SoO with all Kuki Zo militants. Despite withdrawal from SoO, the funds released were not of the central government but of the state government," Meghachandra said.

Describing the Congress as a party that wants peace and normalcy in the state, he wondered why such a huge amount was given to the group when “so many killings were taking place”.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities, which left over 250 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

"The Congress raised complaints of Rs 27.38 crore being paid to SoO signatory groups in 2022 by the BJP government in violation of guidelines. This is being investigated by CAG,” Meghachandra said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.