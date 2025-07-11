MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 11 July 2025

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case over remarks on VD Savarkar

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was not present in the court and his lawyer Pawar pleaded not guilty on his behalf before the court

PTI Published 11.07.25, 06:01 PM
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the party's 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh', in Bhubaneswar, Friday, July 11, 2025.

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the party's 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh', in Bhubaneswar, Friday, July 11, 2025. PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday pleaded not guilty in a defamation case pertaining to his comments on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in a Pune court.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) and Special Judge (MP/MLA court) Amol Sriram Shinde read out the charge, levelled by Satyaki Savarkar, a grandnephew of V D Savarkar, to which Gandhi pleaded not guilty through his lawyer Milind Pawar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was not present in the court and his lawyer Pawar pleaded not guilty on his behalf before the court.

Also Read

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, who is representing Satyaki Savarkar, said since the phase of recording of plea of the accused is over, the trial in the case will proceed now.

The court kept the matter for next hearing on July 24.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Congress V.D. Savarkar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Air India crash probe zeroes in on pilot actions, fuel control switches: Report

Preliminary findings suggest the switches controlling fuel flow to the plane’s two engines were turned off, resulting in a sudden and complete loss of thrust, according to a Wall Street Journal exclusive
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

We’ve had no power or water for days now. Electricity was disconnected without any notice

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT