Odisha Congress pins revival hopes on Rahul Gandh's visit, eyes political rebound

The Odisha Congress is making a renewed push to strengthen its organisation ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state on Friday, hoping the trip will help the party reclaim its place as the main Opposition force.

The state unit is overhauling key departments, including its media wing, and opening doors for leaders from other parties. On Wednesday, several people joined the Congress. Sources said many disgruntled BJD leaders are likely to join the party after Rahul’s visit.

“We have seen 24 years of BJD rule and now one year of BJP. There has been no progress. Crimes against women have gone up. Rahul Gandhi’s visit will provide new vigour to the organisation,” said Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das.

He added that the “Save Constitution” meeting, to be addressed by Rahul and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at Baramunda ground in Bhubaneswar, is expected to draw over one lakh people.

The party has appointed three coordinators to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Das said Rahul will proceed directly from the airport to the venue, meet two delegations of farmers, and later interact with MLAs and members of the political affairs committee.

Congress leader Amiya Pandav said: “It (Rahul’s visit) would help galvanise the cadres and infuse a sense of responsibility among leaders.”

“Every leader is being assigned a role they are suited for. Youth, farmers and women will be in focus at the rally, but we’re not neglecting anyone,” he added.

The Congress, which has 14 MLAs in the state Assembly, has been trying to rebuild under Das, a former Union minister. After a well-attended rally in March this year, the party is aiming to sharpen its fight against the BJP. Political observers say the BJD’s post-defeat inactivity has opened up space for the Congress to reclaim its position as the main Opposition.

Forest rights concern

The Congress on Wednesday accused Chhattisgarh’s BJP government of launching a “direct attack” on the rights of tribals and claimed the forest department had given itself overarching powers even as the communities’ rights had already been recognised by law.

Additional reporting by PTI