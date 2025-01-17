Intellectual integrity in universities threatened by virus of RSS' predilection for conspiracy theories: Congress

The Congress on Friday alleged that the intellectual integrity in premier universities is threatened by the "virus" of the RSS' predilection for conspiracy theories and infantile name-calling.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said the new UGC rules are intended solely to promote "non-serious politicking" on campuses.

Ramesh cited a media report which claimed that several Delhi University (DU) faculty members have condemned a discussion on journalist Ashok Shrivastav's 2024 book Modi vs Khan Market Gang held on campus Thursday.

"Intellectual integrity in our premier universities is threatened by the virus of the RSS' predilection for conspiracy theories and infantile name-calling," he said.

"An event for a blatantly partisan and non-serious book was held on Delhi University premises and attended by no less than the Vice Chancellor himself," Ramesh said.

This is an absolute disgrace to what has been a premier educational institution but which now functions as an extended arm of the RSS, he said.

"The new UGC rules, which allow for greater central oversight of the appointment of VCs and the appointment of non-academic individuals, are intended solely to promote such non-serious politicking on campuses," the Congress leader said.

The Congress on Tuesday had termed the draft UGC regulations for appointment of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges "draconian and anti-Constitution", and demanded that those be withdrawn immediately.

Ramesh had said the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently published the draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025.

"Among its many disastrous ideas include the following -- Removal of the 10 per cent ceiling on contractual professorships, opening the gates for large-scale contractualisation of teaching in higher education. This is going to destroy the quality of our institutions and the spirit of academic independence," he had said.

