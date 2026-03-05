‘No issue can be resolved through military conflict alone’: PM Modi calls for end to Ukraine, West Asia wars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a “swift end” to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, saying military confrontation cannot resolve disputes.

Modi made the remarks after holding talks with Alexander Stubb, the President of Finland, who is on a four-day visit to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone,” Modi said in his media statement.

“Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace,” he said.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to treat cooperation in digitalisation and sustainability as a strategic partnership.

“This partnership, from AI to 6G telecom, from clean energy to quantum computing, will give momentum and energy to our cooperation in many high-tech areas,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union, saying it would strengthen economic ties between India and Finland.

“This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland,” he said.

Stubb arrived in India on Wednesday. His visit is aimed at expanding cooperation in trade, investment and critical technology between the two countries.