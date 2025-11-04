Coimbatore college student sexual assault: Three suspects shot at and nabbed by police

Three men accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old college student near Coimbatore international airport were shot at and arrested by police on Tuesday after they allegedly attacked officers during a manhunt.

The incident, which took place on November 2, has sparked statewide outrage and political condemnation, with Opposition parties slamming the Tamil Nadu government over women’s safety.

Police said the three accused — identified as Guna, Satish and Karthik — were traced to an isolated area in Vellikinaru based on CCTV footage. When the police team surrounded them, the trio allegedly attacked the officers in an attempt to flee, injuring a constable. Officers then opened fire, injuring all three in the legs.

“One of them sustained a gunshot wound in one leg, while the other two were hit in both legs,” a senior police official said.

The injured suspects, along with the constable, were admitted to a government hospital for treatment. All three were later arrested, and investigations are underway.

The assault involved three unidentified men who attacked a 19-year-old student and her male friend near the Coimbatore airport. The miscreants allegedly chased away the male companion before assaulting the student at a secluded spot. Despite being injured, her friend managed to alert the police, who, with locals’ help, rescued the victim and admitted her to a hospital.

The brutal assault sent shock waves across Tamil Nadu and drew sharp criticism from Opposition leaders.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the state government of neglecting women’s safety and demanded swift justice.

“The Chief Minister, who holds the home department portfolio, should direct the police to immediately find the assailants and render justice to the student,” he said, recalling that “women’s safety was ensured totally by Amma’s government.”

Union Minister L Murugan termed the incident “an example of the fact that there has been no reduction in heinous crimes against women in Tamil Nadu.”

He said, “This sexual assault on a young woman in an important area of Coimbatore district reveals the incompetence of the Tamil Nadu government and police.”

BJP leaders also lashed out at the ruling DMK, with Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan calling it “yet another black mark” on the government.

“History has neither forgiven nor forgotten any leader who has failed to protect women. And Chief Minister Stalin will go down in history as an example of pathetic governance,” she posted on X.

State BJP president Nainar Nagendran announced a statewide protest demanding stringent action, while K Annamalai alleged that “anti-social elements no longer fear the law or the police under DMK rule.”

Several other political outfits, including the PMK, TVK, and Left parties, also condemned the assault and urged the state government to ensure the perpetrators face the harshest punishment.