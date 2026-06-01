MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 01 June 2026

Rescue, debris-clearance operations in final stage at Saket building collapse site, owner missing

The police said most of the victims were students and aspirants preparing for competitive exams, including the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE); Five of the injured succumbed to injuries at AIIMS, while another died at Safdarjung Hospital

PTI Published 01.06.26, 11:25 AM
NDRF and police conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey commercial building collapsed on Saturday evening near the Saket Metro station, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026.

NDRF and police conduct a rescue operation after a three-storey commercial building collapsed on Saturday evening near the Saket Metro station, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 31, 2026. PTI

Rescue and debris-clearance operations at the Saket building collapse site were in their final stage on Monday, with emergency teams still deployed as a precautionary measure, officials said.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said teams would remain deployed at the site until "every single inch" of the area is cleared to ensure that no person remains trapped under the rubble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have registered an FIR under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings etc) and 125(a) (act, endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the owner of the building.

Multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the owner, who remains absconding, the police said.

Six people were killed and eight others injured after a multi-storey commercial building housing a coaching centre, cafes and offices collapsed near Saket Metro Station in south Delhi on Saturday evening.

The police said most of the victims were students and aspirants preparing for competitive exams, including the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). Five of the injured succumbed to injuries at AIIMS, while another died at Safdarjung Hospital.

The incident occurred around 7.40 pm on Westend Marg in the Saidulajab area, a locality known for coaching institutes, libraries, hostels and eateries frequented by students preparing for medical, engineering and other competitive exams.

Authorities are investigating whether structural weaknesses, ongoing construction activity on the upper floors or violations of building norms contributed to the collapse.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended an assistant engineer and a junior engineer over alleged lapses in supervision related to the building.

RELATED TOPICS

Building Collapse New Delhi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The great pushback: Bengal ejecting Bangladeshis swivels spotlight on Centre's 3D policy

The Modi govt launched its detect-delete-deport policy after 2024 regime change in Bangladesh and intensified it after Pahalgam attack
Kalyan Banerjee receives assistance after being allegedly attacked near Chanditala police station in Hooghly on Sunday. 
Quote left Quote right

Bengal has gone into the hands of goons. Freedom has been taken away.

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT