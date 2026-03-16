Chhattisgarh government orders probe into Bijapur school pregnancy case, Congress alleges cover-up

A probe was ordered on Monday by the administration in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after media reports claimed three minor students of a porta cabin high school hostel in Gangaloor village were pregnant, officials said.

A four member panel under Bijapur additional collector has been formed and asked to submit its report to the collector within seven days, they said. Other members of the panel include the Assistant Commissioner of Tribal Development, the District Education Officer of Bijapur, and the Civil Surgeon of the District Hospital.

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According to the order issued by Collector Sambit Mishra, the committee has been constituted to investigate media reports claiming three girls from the Porta Cabin High School Hostel in Gangaloor, under the Bijapur development block, were pregnant.

Earlier in the day, the opposition Congress raised the issue in the assembly alleging the state government was trying to suppress the incident.

The Congress MLAs alleged the three students were sent back to their homes as soon as news about the pregnancies surfaced, and then authorities claimed they were absent from the hostel.

The incident, in a Scheduled Area, was extremely serious, the Congress legislators said while raising questions about the safety of girls in government-run hostels.

Instead of conducting an investigation and registering an FIR against the accused, attempts were made to protect the culprits and the girls were sent home, the Congress MLAs said in the House.

Responding to the allegations, state School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav said two of the girls, studying in Classes 11th and 12th, were not hostel residents but were enrolled at Swami Atmanand Hindi Medium School Gangaloor and commuted daily from their homes.

The third, a Class 12th student who had previously stayed at the Gangaloor porta cabin hostel, went home on October 18, 2025, during the Diwali vacations and did not return, Yadav informed the assembly.

However, the minister did not address the claims regarding the girls' pregnancies.