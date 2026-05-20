Write-to-PM task for Eklavya students under Centre’s tribal outreach campaign

The Centre has asked students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), who have gone home during summer vacation, to write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how these institutions have benefited them.

Last week, the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), the government body chaired by Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram, directed EMRS schools to take part in “Janjatia Garima Utsav” for five weeks, starting with the letters to the Prime Minister on May 10.

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“Ministry of Tribal Affairs is planning to organise Janjatiya Garima Utsav tentatively from May 10 to June 9, 2026, to showcase the transformative impact of various schemes and initiatives undertaken for tribal communities across India,” the letter sent by NESTS to principals of EMRS schools stated.

The Centre also wants students to visit local communities and create awareness on EMRS, interact with community members to document tribal heroes, legends and traditional medicine, among others.

Educationist Ashok Agrawal said such activities were intended to bolster the narrative that these schools were doing well with government support. However, these schools lack basic facilities, and the quality of education is not up to the mark, he added.

“Such activities would shift the focus of teachers and students from learning activities. They should not be conducted during vacation. If everybody has to work, what is the meaning of vacation? This is discouraging for both teachers and students,” Agrawal said.

He said the standard of EMRS schools was very poor compared to that of the Navodaya Vidyalayas. “There is a dearth of infrastructure, and hostels are overcrowded. Such deficiencies should be addressed first,” Agrawal said.