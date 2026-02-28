Centre approves Rs 797 crore jetty at Paradip port for green hydrogen and liquid cargo

The Centre has approved a dedicated jetty at Paradip port worth ₹797.17 crore to handle green hydrogen, ammonia and other liquid cargo.

The project is expected to position Odisha as a future-ready maritime economy and strengthen its role in the emerging green energy sector.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the 4-MTPA facility will link Odisha’s green hydrogen production clusters to global markets, strengthen clean energy export logistics and advance India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission. He said the initiative would accelerate green investments, generate employment and reinforce Odisha’s role in building a sustainable maritime economy.

Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the Centre is developing world-class port infrastructure to support the National Green Hydrogen Mission. He said the Paradip project will enhance cargo capacity, catalyse investment, generate jobs and create a strong green energy ecosystem in eastern India.

The facility will also handle other liquid cargo to ensure optimal utilisation during the early growth phase of the green hydrogen sector and diversify Paradip port’s cargo profile.

The project, to be completed within 24 months, will be developed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis with a capacity of four million tonnes per annum. The port authority will provide capital support of ₹159.43 crore, or 20 per cent of the project cost.