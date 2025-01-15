MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Central govt allows it employees to travel via Tejas, Vande Bharat trains under Leave Travel Concession

The move comes after the Department of Personnel and Training received a number of references from different offices/individuals about the admissibility of various premium trains under the LTC

PTI Published 15.01.25, 03:39 PM
Vande Bharat Express train

Vande Bharat Express train PTI

The Centre has allowed its employees to travel via Tejas, Vande Bharat and Humsafar trains under Leave Travel Concession (LTC), according to an official order.

The move comes after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) received a number of references from different offices/individuals about the admissibility of various premium trains under the LTC.

"The matter has been examined by this department in consultation with the Department of Expenditure and it has been decided that apart from existing Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, travel by Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under LTC as per the entitlement of the government employees has now been allowed," said the order issued by the DoPT on Tuesday.

The eligible Central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journeys besides paid leave when they avail the LTC.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

