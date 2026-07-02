Veterans plan ‘dictator’ stir after CRPF action over CAPF Act dissent row in ranks

The Confederation of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Associations is set to launch a protest in Delhi against the “arbitrary” suspension of a DIG-rank officer and the transfer of 20 other officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for allegedly speaking against the Central Armed Police Forces Act, 2026.

Last week, the CRPF had suspended deputy inspector-general (DIG) B.C. Patra, posted at the force’s Tripura Sector headquarters in Agartala, for allegedly sharing content against the government on social media during the recent passage of the Act. Besides, 20 officers have been transferred as they and their family members had spoken against the Act.

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The Act, which allows the dominance of IPS officers on deputation in the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), was vehemently opposed by a group of retired CAPF officers as well as serving officers and their family members. The legislation was passed by Parliament on April 2 and came into effect on April 9.

“The suspension of a DIG-rank officer and transfer of 20 other officers is totally arbitrary. They are being targeted for voicing their views against the Act. We will soon launch a massive protest against this injustice,” said Ranbir Singh, secretary of the Confederation of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Associations.

Singh said family members of the 20 officers who were transferred had participated in a protest against the CAPF Act near Jantar Mantar in March and April. The officers, he said, were not present at the protest sites. “To protest peacefully is our democratic right. The extreme action against the officers is dictatorial and very demoralising for the force,” he said.

Sources said Patra was suspended under Sub-Rule (1) of Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, pending a preliminary inquiry. The charges involve sharing audio-visual and pictorial content on social media platforms against the Act.

Some officers privy to the case said the action against the DIG was “mala fide” and “unjustified”.

“The DIG is being unfairly treated and punished by the CRPF because he led the legal battle for the rightful claims of cadre officers on a par with the IPS officers who join the CAPFs on deputation,” an official said on condition of anonymity.