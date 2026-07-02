Why no time to visit Ayodhya Ram temple? Kejriwal asks Shah amid donation theft row

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked home minister Amit Shah why he hasn't visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya even after two years of its consecration.

The former Delhi chief minister's remarks come at a time when the BJP has sought to deflect the flak for the donation theft allegedly by employees of the temple trust set up by the Centre by questioning the devotion of Opposition leaders.

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Kejriwal told reporters at the AAP headquarters here: "During these two and a half years — that is, since the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir — during these two and a half years... the country's No. 2 leader, home minister Shri Amit Shah, has not visited the Ram Mandir even once to bow his head at the feet of Shri Ram.

"Over these 891 days, he has mentioned the Ram Mandir more than 42 times in his speeches and interviews. And on most of these occasions, he has sought votes in the name of Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir. There is time to ask for votes in the name of Lord Ram, but there is no time to go and seek blessings at Lord Ram's feet."

During the previous Lok Sabha elections, Shah had attacked INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress's Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, SP's Dimple and Akhilesh Yadav, and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in at least three speeches for not visiting the Ayodhya temple. He had claimed that the Congress and SP leaders had not visited the temple because they feared "their vote bank" of "infiltrators" would wane.

Kejriwal posed five questions to Shah: "Why didn't you visit the Ram Mandir? Do you not feel the desire to have darshan of Lord Ram? Do you not feel the urge to visit the Ram Mandir? Do you need Lord Ram's blessings? Do you consider Ramchandraji to be God?"

In the past two years, Shah has visited temples in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Bengal, particularly in the run-up to the elections in these states.

Kejriwal added: "These people do not even regard Ramchandraji as God. If they truly believed he was God, they would never steal the offerings.... Today, only the AAP is working for Sanatan with genuine sincerity. I was recently in Punjab. We are organising Bhajan Sandhyas (devotional musical gatherings) in every city there, and thousands of people are attending."