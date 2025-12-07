'Blood on the hands of this government': Congress, AAP demand accountability for Goa nightclub fire

A fire that tore through Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub in Goa’s Arpora, has set off a wave of political reactions, with leaders across parties demanding accountability and a full investigation.

The Congress pushed for a full investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge called the blaze an “avoidable tragic incident,” offering condolences and urging “strict accountability” along with immediate steps to ensure fire safety norms are implemented.

“Such tragedies call for a comprehensive investigation, strict accountability, and immediate steps to ensure that all fire safety norms are enforced, so that such devastating incidents are never repeated,” Kharge wrote on X.

He also appealed to party workers in the region to support affected families.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called the incident “a criminal failure of safety and governance,” he said it was “not just an accident.”

Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI)

"A thorough, transparent probe must fix accountability and ensure such preventable tragedies don't occur again,” Rahul said in an X post.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP from Wayanad, said: "This tragedy demands a thorough investigation, full accountability, and measures to ensure that every safety norm is upheld to avoid such incidents in the future," Vadra said.

Local Congress leaders alleged systemic lapses. Capt. Viriato Fernandes said a “pyro gun” used inside the club ultimately triggered an explosion, claiming multiple safety violations.

Parts of his remarks suggested deeper concerns as he added, “The chief minister has himself said that no permissions were taken. It was raised in the House in August. Was there a setting?”

AICC in-charge for Goa Manikrao Thakare said the CM and home minister “should be added to the FIR,” arguing that several unauthorised clubs operate because “no investigation was done.”

Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao called it a “failure in administration” and alleged the demolished-status club had continued operating due to political interference.

AAP leaders also criticised the Goa government. Former Delhi CM Atishi asked why action had not been taken earlier against the local MLA or senior officers.

"The BJP government in Goa must answer how this happened. They are responsible for the deaths of these 25 people. Why has no action been taken against the concerned MLA of the area? Unless the CM acts against the senior officers and the TCP Minister, it will be abundantly clear that all political leaders and members of this government are implicated in the criminal negligence that led to these deaths," she said.

Goa AAP president Amit Palekar, after visiting injured survivors, questioned why an illegal club was allowed to function.

He said he had flagged “extortion” and illegal operations earlier, and added, “It is unfortunate that today the CM is shedding crocodile tears. The government is directly responsible. There is blood on the hands of this government.”

TMC's Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose called it a total collapse of the "double-engine" model of governance in Goa.

"The sad truth is that this is yet another man-made tragedy. No state exemplifies the total collapse of the so-called double-engine model than Goa. Innocents suffer while administrative apathy continues at all levels," she said.

At least 25 people were killed, and six others suffered injuries in the blaze that broke out after midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa's Arpora village, situated around 25 km from the capital, Panaji.

The incident, which has killed tourists and staff members, has raised urgent questions about safety enforcement, administrative oversight, and the state’s approach to regulating nightlife spaces.

Goa health secretary Yatindra Maralkar said five patients had suffered around 12 per cent burns and were recovering well. One young woman had deeper injuries. Out of the 25 deaths, six had been identified, and he expected all identifications “by tomorrow.”

Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, after visiting the injured, said they were receiving appropriate medical care. He added that the chief secretary had assured a review of regulatory departments “so that such incidents do not recur.”