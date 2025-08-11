BJP vs BJP face-off: Rajiv Pratap, Sanjeev Balyan vie for control of Constitution Club of India

A politically inconsequential election to a club in Lutyen’s Delhi has turned into a bitter intra-party tussle for the ruling BJP under the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duopoly.

It’s a BJP vs BJP face-off for the control of the swanky Constitution Club of India, meant primarily for current and former MPs and their family members.

Two BJP heavyweights — Lok Sabha member from Bihar’s Saran Rajeev Pratap Rudy and former MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan — are in the fray for the most crucial post of the club’s governing council-secretary (administration).

Rudy, a seven-term Saran MP, has held the club’s secretary (administration) post unchallenged for 25 years. Jat leader Balyan’s determination to challenge the dominance of his party colleague has forced the casting of ballots for the post for the first time in the club’s history.

Opposition party leaders have been elected unopposed to all other secretary-level posts and to the position of the club’s treasurer. Voting for secretary (administration) and the 11-member executive council will take place on Tuesday. Over 1,200 members will participate in the voting.

The apparent “friendly fight” is being seen as a well-planned move by a powerful section of the BJP to free the club from the grip of the “elite” Rudy. Two BJP Lok Sabha members, Nishikant Dubey and C.M. Ramesh, known for their proximity to the current dispensation, have unofficially taken on the responsibility of dislodging Rudy.

Godda MP Dubey had led the drive against Trinamool’s Mahua Moitra in the “cash-for-query” case in the last Lok Sabha that led to the termination of her membership. He is galvanising the support of MPs from the north, while Ramesh has been tasked with roping in members from the south.

“Nishikant Dubey has taken the supari (contract) for ousting Rudy and he seems to be doing so with the backing of the powers that be,” a BJP MP said.

“I haven’t decided who to vote for. Let’s see,” a BJP MP and former minister from Bihar said.

Dubey refused comment, “on or off the record”.

Balyan, for whom Dubey is being named as the prime mover and shaker, sought to obliquely accuse Rudy of exploiting the club for commercial purposes.

“The club is meant for interactions among current and former MPs but they hardly come there now because it has been turned into a commercial place. I am seeking support to return the Constitution Club’s lost glory,” Balyan told The Telegraph.

“In the absence of a Central Hall in the new Parliament, current and former MPs need the club for interactions,” he added.

Campaign materials from Balyan’s side being sent to members refer to surveys to allege how prices at the Constitution Club were much higher compared to other clubs.

Rudy defended the use of the club’s facilities for commercial purposes. He pointed out that funds were needed for maintenance and payment of staff salaries in the absence of any support from the government or Parliament.

“An exclusive club for current and former MPs was impossible to maintain without any financial support,” Rudy said.

“I am happy that the neglected Constitution Club has become a brand now and my colleagues are contesting against me. My only concern is that a person who can maintain the brand and manage the affairs of the club should be elected,” he added.

Many current and former MPs do credit Rudy with “transforming the club from a neglected and dilapidated facility to a modern, multipurpose parliamentary club”.

But the achievement can take a back seat to the election management skills deployed by both sides. The caste tensions that had caused severe electoral damage to Modi in Uttar Pradesh in the last general election have been resurrected in this club poll.

Jat leader Balyan had lost the Muzaffarnagar seat primarily because large sections of Rajputs had revolted. Rajputs had either voted against the BJP or abstained, alleging a “wider plot by the Modi-Shah duo to prevent their caste leader and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath from emerging as the rightful successor of Modi”.

Rudy is a Rajput from Bihar and Balyan’s candidature is being viewed by many in the BJP as not a mere coincidence. “Balyan was defeated by Rajput leaders and voters in his constituency. He is an amiable leader and so many members this time want to give him a chance,” a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh said.

“Rajput leaders cutting across party lines have been activated to ensure Rudy’s victory,” a Congress MP said.