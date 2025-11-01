Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik to campaign for Nuapada bypoll

Ending days of speculation, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that he would campaign in person for the party’s candidate, Snehangini Chhuria, in the Nuapada bypoll.

In a video message released by the party, Patnaik said he would visit Nuapada’s Komna block on November 3 to meet people and listen to their concerns.

“Jay Jagannath, my juhar (greetings) to my dear brothers and sisters of Komna. I’m coming to Komna on November 3. I’ll meet you all and have a chat with you. Are you happy? Juhar,” Patnaik said in his trademark calm tone. His participation is expected to provide a crucial boost to the BJD campaign.

The bypoll, scheduled for November 11, has turned into a high-stakes contest for all three main parties — the ruling BJP, the BJD and the Congress. While it marks chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s first real test in the electoral field since taking office, it also gives the BJD a chance to prove that it retains its strong grassroots hold. For the Congress, a victory or even a strong performance could mark the beginning of a long-awaited revival in Odisha, where it has been out of power since 2000.

The poll-bound district remained tense on Thursday after police raided a house where former minister and BJD leader Priti Ranjan Ghadei was staying, though nothing incriminating was found.

Senior Congress leader and former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Prasad Harichandan said at a media conference in Bhubaneswar that “public sentiment” favoured the Congress. “The BJD candidate is neither from this constituency nor from this district; she hails from Bargarh. Naveen Babu has been forced to campaign personally. Though his visit may create some visible buzz, it will not have any real impact,” he said.

Harichandan claimed a “tough fight” was underway between the BJP and BJD but insisted voters had already made up their minds. “People have faith in our local, educated tribal candidate who has earned trust through his work and his fight against corruption,” he said.

Accusing the BJP and BJD of colluding, Harichandan alleged that both parties were using photographs of late Rajendra Dholakia on their posters and banners. “It clearly shows they are fighting this election together. There are even talks of a deal struck in Delhi between them,” he alleged.

He further accused the BJP government of “misusing official machinery for election purposes”.