Bihar Police seize 4,536 live cartridges, arrest six in Kaimur, Nalanda

Bihar Police arrested six persons, including two women, and recovered 4,536 live cartridges from their possession following searches in Kaimur and Nalanda districts, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kumar Abhijeet, Shatrughan Kumar, Vishal Kumar, Rajendra Prasad, and two unnamed women.

According to police, the accused are part of a gang involved in the illegal procurement of ammunition from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for sale in Bihar’s black market.

A statement by the police headquarters said: "Acting on a tip-off, personnel from the Special Task Force (STF) and district police intercepted a vehicle coming from Varanasi side near Mohania in Kaimur on Sunday morning. Two persons, Shatrughan Kumar (the driver) and Kumar Abhijeet, were inside. The vehicle was taken to the nearest police station, where 2,950 cartridges of .315 bore and 750 cartridges of .32 bore pistol ammunition were recovered." During initial interrogation, the duo reportedly confessed to illegally transporting the cartridges from Kanpur for sale in Bihar.

Based on information provided by the suspects, police searched a rented house belonging to Kumar Abhijeet in Nalanda and recovered 490 cartridges of 9mm pistol ammunition and 229 cartridges of .32 bore pistol ammunition. Vishal Kumar was arrested from the premises.

Officials also conducted searches at a premise located in Bagan Bigha in Nalanda and recovered 33 cartridges of 9 mm pistol, 50 cartridges of self-loading rifle (SLR) gun and 34 cartridges of .32 bore pistol from there and arrested Rajendra Prasad and two women from there, it added.

