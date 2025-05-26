Held with 100 rounds of live cartridges

A man was arrested after 100 rounds of live cartridges were seized from him at the Esplanade bus terminus on Sunday, police said.

Ramakrishna Maji, a resident of Ketugran in Burdwan, was caught with the cartridges by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was picked up minutes after he had alighted a bus. A bag containing the cartridges was seized from him, the police said.

“Based on specific information, we detained the man who was carrying 100 rounds of cartridges. There was an input that this person was carrying unauthorised cartridges which he was trying to smuggle into Calcutta. Later, during interrogation, he could not provide any satisfactory response about the source or destination of the cartridges. He was arrested after that,” said an officer of STF.

Sources said it was suspected that Maji was coming from Mecheda in East Midnapore after a bus ticket which was purchased from Mecheda, was found in his possession.

Maji has been charged with sections of the Arms Act. Police said he would be produced before at court on Monday.

Police officers said they were trying to find out whom he was going to deliver the cartridges.