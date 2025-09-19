Baby dies in Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway traffic as ambulance gets stuck for five hours

A 16-month-old baby died due to a traffic jam on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway on Friday. The one-and-a-half-year-old baby was being rushed to Mumbai for treatment. However, his ambulance got stuck in a traffic jam for five hours, resulting in the death of the baby, reported CNN News 18.

As the child stopped moving, he was taken to a small hospital in the nearby village of Sasunav Ghar. At that time, the doctors declared him dead.

According to NDTV Hindi reports, the child was undergoing treatment at Galaxy Hospital in Chinchoti, Naigaon. The doctors had advised him to be immediately shifted to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. However, the ambulance was stuck in the traffic jam on the highway since morning.

The traffic-hit highway was having repair work, leading to a jam.

A 15-kilometre stretch of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, from Bamangam in Karjan to Jambuva on the outskirts of Vadodara district, has become a nightmare for travellers due to congestion near the two bottleneck bridges (in Por and Bamangam) and potholed roads, causing vehicular movement to crawl at a snail’s pace.