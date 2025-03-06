Arunachal Cabinet approves major policies to boost agriculture, tourism for sustainable growth

Rafting in fast-flowing rivers, paragliding from icy heights and spiritual journeys to the sacred places of Buddhists and Hindus such as Tawang and Parauram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh will be smooth and safe with the adoption of a new tourism policy by the state cabinet.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the tourism policy 2025-30, marking a major step towards sustainable, community-driven and high-value tourism in the state.

"Aligned with Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this policy promotes self-reliance through skill development, local entrepreneurship and indigenous tourism industries," he said.

Apart from building world-class infrastructure and connectivity, the Arunachal Pradesh government plans to strengthen road networks, build eco-friendly accommodations and expand digital tourism platforms.

Khandu said niche tourism segments include eco-tourism, adventure sports, spiritual circuits, farm and wine tourism.

Under the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) model, the state government aims to attract private investments in building tourism infrastructure and strengthening adventure sports.

Major initiatives will be taken for adventure and eco-tourism, boosting trekking, rafting, paragliding and wildlife tourism.

The Arunachal Pradesh government will also launch spiritual and pilgrimage circuits by enhancing Buddhist circuits linking Tawang, Kanzimane, Chumi Gyatse and Parsuram Kund.

As part of developing hot water springs and wellness tourism, AYUSH-based healing therapies and eco-wellness retreats will be promoted and it would boost economic and employment activities. Local communities will be encouraged by promoting homestays, handicrafts, and rural tourism to boost livelihood.

With regards to sustainable and responsible tourism, eco-friendly policies will be laid out for conservation, and reduced ecological footprint.

According to the tourism policy 2025-30, Arunachal Pradesh's rich agricultural heritage will be showcased through farm stays and organic experiences to promote agro-tourism. For wine tourism, fruit-based wine industries will be promoted with national collaborations.

All these will give ample direct employment in hospitality, tour operations, adventure tourism and transport, according to the state cabinet. Besides, there will be indirect employment in agriculture, handicrafts, food processing and event management.

Khandu also said that the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has also approved India's first dedicated horticulture policy, setting a national benchmark for sustainable, climate-resilient and commercially driven horticulture.

The key highlights of the policy include the Arunachal Kiwi Mission, which will make the state a leading Kiwi producer in India; the Arunachal Spice Mission and the Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Mission for large-scale cultivation of medicinal plants for the AYUSH sector.

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet said gender-inclusive budgeting and hortipreneurship will be promoted to empower women and youth while integrated farming and eco-friendly practices will be encouraged for sustainable and climate-resilient horticulture.

