Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor takes charge as Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor on Thursday assumed the role of Vice Chief of Air Staff, succeeding Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, who retired on Wednesday after four decades of service.

During his flying career, Air Marshal Kapoor has flown all variants of the MiG-21 and MiG-29, logging more than 3,400 hours on combat and trainer aircraft, the defence ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command (SWAC).

Also Read Air Chief praises IAF’s role in shaping military outcomes through Operation Sindoor

"Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor assumed the appointment of Vice Chief of the Air Staff, IAF, on 1 Jan 26. Commissioned into the Flying Branch of IAF in Dec 1986, he has a rich experience of flying on various fighter and trainer aircraft of the IAF," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X.

He took charge at Vayu Bhawan, where he received a Guard of Honour, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, and paid tribute to the martyrs.

Air Marshal Kapoor graduated from the National Defence Academy in December 1985 and was commissioned into the fighter stream on December 6, 1986. He is a qualified flying instructor and a fighter combat leader.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College, he has served for more than 39 years in command, operational, instructional, and staff roles.

His operational experience includes commanding a fighter squadron in the Central Sector, leading a flying base in the Western Sector, and serving as air officer commanding of a premier air base.

Instructional appointments include chief instructor (flying) at the Air Force Academy and directing staff at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

During his tenure at the Air Force Academy, he was involved in the induction and operationalisation of the PC-7 Mk II aircraft in the Indian Air Force.

The air marshal also served as a defence attache in Pakistan. His key staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Strategy) at Air Headquarters, Air Defence Commander at SWAC, Senior Air Staff Officer at Central Air Command, and Air Officer-in-charge Personnel at Air Headquarters.

Before becoming Vice Chief, he was Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and then SWAC, based in Gandhinagar.

He has received the Vayu Sena Medal in 2008, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022, and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal in 2025.

Air Marshal Kapoor took over from Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, SYSM PVSM AVSM VM, who retired after 40 years of service.

In a separate development, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh took charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SWAC, on January 1. After assuming the role, he paid homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and National Defence College, Air Marshal Singh was commissioned into the fighter stream on June 13, 1987.

He is a Category 'A' qualified flying instructor with over 4,500 hours of flying experience and has been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2007 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022.