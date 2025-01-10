MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 January 2025

Air India flight bound to Singapore from Chennai returns due to mid air technical snag

The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing

PTI Published 10.01.25, 09:46 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Singapore bound Air India flight on Friday returned to the city after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air, officials at the airport here and the airliner said.

The pilots contacted the airport upon discovering the issue, to return to the city and the flight, with about 170 passengers later made a safe landing, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Air India official said the flight AI 346 from Chennai to Singapore returned due to the suspected technical issue.

The aircraft landed safely for precautionary checks. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, the official added.

The official also said alternative arrangements were made to promptly fly the passengers to Singapore from Chennai.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India Technical Snag
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The podcast you’ve all been waiting for: I’m a human, not a god, PM Narendra Modi says

Breaking news: Smriti Irani, Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath drop teaser for podcast featuring Prime Minister in which Narendra Modi denies he is non-biological
Chandra Arya
Quote left Quote right

I'm running to be the next PM of Canada to lead a small, more efficient govt to rebuild our nation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT