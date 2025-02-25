India's Got Latent show row: Maharashtra Cyber cell questions influencer Apoorva Makhija

The Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesday recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Makhija in connection with the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, an official said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra Cyber and the Mumbai police are investigating podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on Samay Raina's YouTube show, which sparked an obscenity case. The show, India's Got Latent, came under police's lens after Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex, leading to widespread backlash.

Makhija, who is among the persons named in the obscenity case registered with Maharashtra Cyber, appeared before its officials this afternoon. She was questioned in connection with the case, the official said.

Makhija, who is also accused of making an objectionable comment during the YouTube show, had appeared before the Mumbai police, he said.

YouTubers Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani on Monday appeared separately at the cyber headquarters in Navi Mumbai to record their statements.

They have also summoned actor Rakhi Sawant on February 27, who had appeared in the show as a guest, he said.

The Maharashtra Cyber is yet to record the statement of comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted the 'India's Got Latent' show, the official said.

The Assam police are also investigating an obscenity case against Allahbadia and others.

