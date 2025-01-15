MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
After Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks, BJP's Bidhuri attacks Atishi, calls her 'doe in jungle'

People are living in hell for four years in Delhi, claims the BJP candidate, whose sexist remarks lately landed him in a controversy

PTI Published 15.01.25, 08:25 PM
Priyanka Gandhi and Atishi

BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday again targeted Delhi chief minister and his rival from Kalkaji seat Atishi, saying she was running around like a "hirni" (doe) in the streets of the constituency ahead of assembly polls after doing little for the people for years.

Bidhuri, who has often courted controversies with his uncouth remarks, had recently drawn flak for his comments on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after which he had expressed regret.

At a BJP rally in Rohini earlier this month, he had accused Atishi of changing her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh" and went on to add that she "changed her father". Hitting back, AAP had said that the BJP would face consequences for "insulting" women and Atishi broke down into tears during a press conference over the unseemly remarks by Bidhuri.

The senior BJP leader, before filing his nomination papers from the Kalkaji Assembly seat on Wednesday, gave a speech in which he targeted the chief minister and AAP for the alleged shortage of water and poor condition of roads in the area.

"People are living in hell for four years. For four months before the polls, Atishi has been running around in the streets like a doe roams around in the jungle," Bidhuri said.

He claimed there was an outcry in Delhi over drinking water as not a single water treatment plant was installed in 10 years of AAP rule. The condition of the streets in Govindpuri was also poor, he claimed in his speech.

He said that Atishi was "clinging" to any woman she came across in the streets like she was "meeting a sister separated at Kumbh Mela".

Also Read

Bidhuri, a former two-time South Delhi MP who was elected MLA thrice from Tughalqabad, earlier this month landed in a controversy over his "sexist" remark that he will construct roads in Kalkaji that are like the "cheeks" of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Bidhuri was also rebuked by his party which instructed him to focus on campaigning instead of issuing personal comments against women leaders.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

