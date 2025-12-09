MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
136 elephants died in Odisha during past 18 months, says forest minister

In a written reply to a question of Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, the minister said 42 elephants died of electrocution, 31 succumbed to diseases, and four were killed in train accidents

PTI Published 09.12.25, 03:01 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

As many as 136 wild elephants died in Odisha between April 2024 and September 2025 due to multiple causes, including electrocution, disease, poaching and accidents, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question of Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, the minister said 42 elephants died of electrocution, 31 succumbed to diseases, and four were killed in train accidents. Another 31 jumbos died due to natural causes, he said.

The state also reported four deaths due to human–elephant conflict, and four cases of poaching, the minister added.

He said the causes behind the death of 20 elephants are yet to be ascertained.

Khuntia informed the House that 92 people allegedly involved in elephant deaths have been arrested and forwarded to courts, and that all such cases are being regularly monitored.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

