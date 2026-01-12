Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti-backed docu series 'In-Transit' gets nominated at GLAAD Media Awards

"In-Transit", the unscripted documentary series produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has been nominated for Outstanding Documentary at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The GLAAD Media Awards recognise global excellence in fair, accurate and inclusive representation of LGBTQ+ lives across media.

Directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Tiger Baby, the four-part docu series premiered on streaming service Prime Video in June last year. It chronicled the deeply personal journeys of nine transgender and non-binary individuals across India as they navigate identity, love, family and self-expression.

Akhtar, who has produced the show through banner Tiger Baby, said the nomination was an honour.

“This reaffirms our belief that rooted Indian stories, when told authentically, will resonate powerfully with audiences around the world,” she said, thanking Amazon Prime Video for providing the platform.

Kagti, co-founder of Tiger Baby, added, "'In-Transit' is a very special series for us. We’re grateful to GLAAD for creating space for stories that are too often unseen, and for championing narratives that celebrate identity, dignity, and truth.” Sood said the recognition comes at a crucial time.

“At a time when trans realities are more important than ever, we are privileged to be able to tell the stories of these nine incredible characters. Their stories, while unique and particular to them, are also universally important and resonant," she added.

"In-Transit" is the only Indian documentary series nominated in the category this year.

The 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 5.

