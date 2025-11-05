Zoya Akhtar, Hansal Mehta congratulate Mira Nair after son Zohran Mamdani wins NYC mayoral polls

Directors Zoya Akhtar and Hansal Mehta on Wednesday shared their excitement over the election of Zohran Mamdani as the new mayor-elect of New York City, congratulating his mother Mira Nair for the feat.

Mamdani is the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.

The 34-year-old Indian-origin democrat beat independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a threeway contest for the mayor of NYC.

This marks the first time a muslim, Indian-origin, and an African-born mayor has been elected in New York City. Mamdani will also be the first youngest mayor in the history of New York when he joins office on January 1.

Zoya took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Zohran… you beauty. @pagliji, this is for you”

Hansal shared a tweet on X and wrote, “Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City is more than just a political moment. It’s a moral one. At a time when cynicism feels like the default and compassion often seems like weakness, his win is a reminder that decency, empathy and conviction still matter. Mamdani for me represents the best of liberalism - plural, inclusive, grounded in justice, equality and community.”

“In an increasingly fractured world his ascent offers not just hope to New York but to all of us who still dare to believe that politics can be a force for good. In times of darkness a small ray of light can be enough. Today Zohran Mamdani is that light,” he added.

The filmmaker signed off by saying, “Many Duas to you @ZohranKMamdani. Many congratulations to proud mom @MiraPagliNair.”

Sonam Kapoor, Ali Fazal and Tillotama Shome also shared posts to congratulate Mamdani.

Nair, known for helming films like Salaam Bombay!, Mississippi Masala, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake and the miniseries A Suitable Boy, actively participated in Mamdani's campaign.

On October 10, Nair had shared a video message for Moms for Mamdani, a NYC group formed to support the democrat, asking all the mothers in the city to “send Zohran forward with all the strength of our collective mama energy”.

“I wish I could be there with you tonight celebrating this incredible community of mothers who care not just for their own families but for the world around them,” she said.

“Zohran is imbued with exactly that spirit. Principle, fearless, with a vision for dignity for all. I have seen him grow, lead and listen, and not that I am biased — his is the kind of leadership we need in the world. Rooted in empathy and justice and not power or privilege,” she said.

Born and brought up in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved to New York City with his family when he was seven years old. He became a US citizen in 2018.