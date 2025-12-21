‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ to ‘Squid Game 3’: The most-talked-about K-dramas of 2025

Korean drama came into its own in 2025, giving the world several masterpieces that not only raked up numbers on different platforms but also transcended borders to become the talk of the town in different parts of the world.

Be it Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun returning for a mission to save contestants of a survival game or IU playing a brave-hearted Aesun, this year’s treasure trove offered content for every audience.

Keeping the buzz in mind, The Telegraph Online has ranked the top five K-dramas of 2025 based on their storyline and the performance of the actors. Let’s dive in.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Crowned number one, When Life Gives You Tangerines stands tall for its rich narrative, heartfelt moments, and an emotional depth that lingers long after the credits roll. Starring IU, Park Bo-gum, Park Hae-joon, Moon So-ri, and Kim Seon-ho, the drama set on Jeju Island chronicles a decades-long story of a couple and their family spanning from their youth to old age, as they hold on to each other tight on the brink of loss and heartbreak. With its poignant portrayal of love, loss, and resilience, the drama, directed by Kim Won-seok, leaves a lasting impact, making it a must-watch for fans who prefer heartfelt storytelling.

Where to watch: Netflix

S Line

Dubbed one of the most ‘controversial’ dramas of 2025, S Line revolves around a dystopian world where glowing red lines appear above people who have had a sexual relationship, revealing secrets and causing social upheaval. However, matters take an unexpected turn when people with red lines above their heads die mysteriously. Starring Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Da-hee and Arin, S Line received worldwide acclaim for its ‘unique’ and ‘bold concept’.

Where to watch: Prime Video (Channel K)

Good Boy

After When Life Gives You Tangerines, K-drama actor Park Bo-gum won hearts with his witty, charismatic and confident portrayal of the protagonist in the action drama Good Boy. Also starring Kim So-hyun, Lee Sang-yi and Oh Jung-se, the series tells the story of former Olympic medalists who become police officers through a special government programme, forming a misfit team to tackle major crimes using their unique athletic skills.

Where to watch: Prime Video (Channel K)

Squid Game Season 3

Though fans were left disappointed with the preachy ending of Squid Game Season 3, the drama still claimed a spot in the top five Korean shows. Its legacy, which brought popularity to Korean drama on a global level, kept it on the list. The story resumes after a failed revolution, with Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returning to confront the brutal system he once escaped. At odds with him is the Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, who seeks to crush Gi-hun’s belief in humanity.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dear X

Released in November, the Kim You-jun-starrer mystery thriller Dear X emerged as one of the most talked-about series this year for its suspense, drama and thrill. The story revolves around Baek Ah-jin, a brilliant but sociopathic actress, who rises to fame as a ruthless femme fatale, weaponising her beauty and manipulative skills to exact revenge on those who wronged her. The series also stars Kim Young-dae, Kim Do-hoon and Lee Yul-eum.

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten

Special mentions:

This year, several Korean dramas have made a lasting impact with their gripping narratives and outstanding performances. Ji Chang-wook’s performance in the Disney+ series The Manipulated, a thrilling tale of betrayal and crime that left audiences on the edge of their seats, impressed many.

Two other K-dramas that left a lasting impression were Park Bo-young’s Our Unwritten Seoul and Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun’s You and Everything Else. Both the series chronicle stories about young Koreans struggling to navigate life’s hurdles amidst the humdrum of everyday monotony.

Netflix drama Weak Hero Class 2 also garnered praise for its intense action, emotional depth, and continuation of the gripping story.