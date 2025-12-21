Karnataka Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar unveils ‘Sona Sona’ song from upcoming Mohanlal-starrer ‘Vrusshabha’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Sunday unveiled a love song, Sona Sona, from the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer Vrusshabha, which is set to hit theatres on 25 December, according to a statement issued by the makers of the pan-India bilingual action-entertainer.

The three-minute-52-second-long song is sung by Javed Ali. It is penned by Gaurav Chatterji and Kaavir. Sona Sona is picturised on Samarjit Lankesh and Nayan Sarika.

According to the press communique issued by the makers, Shivakumar shared his thoughts about the film’s title during the song’s launch.

He explained that ‘Vrusshabha’ means ‘bull’, which symbolises strength, resilience, and positive energy. He pointed to the bull tattoo on his arm and shared that he has prayed for the film’s success.

Appreciating the filmmakers’ vision, D. K. Shivakumar commended the effort to showcase Kannada talent on a pan-Indian platform. He extended his warm wishes to the young artistes, producers, and the entire Vrusshabha team.

Vrusshabha is directed by Nanada Kishore. The film stars Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, and Nayan Sarika. Neha Saxena, Garuda Ram, Vinay Verma, and Ayyappa P. Sharma round off the film’s cast.

Produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Connekkt Media and AVS Studios, Vrusshabha has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu. The film will also be released in Kannada and Hindi.