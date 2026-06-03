Zoe Kravitz to star in Megan Park's film

Hollywood actor Zoe Kravitz, known for her role in "The Batman", is set to star in Megan Park's next untitled directorial.

The filmmaker will direct from her own script and will also executive produce the film. Apple Studios and LuckyChap are set to produce in association with FilmNation, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

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The film also reunites Park with LuckyChap after her 2024 film "My Old Ass", which featured Maisy Stella.

Tom Ackerley and Bronte Payne are overseeing the project for LuckyChap. The plot details of the film are kept under wraps.

Kravitz will next feature in "How To Rob a Bank", which is set to release on September 4. The film features Kravitz alongside. Nicholas Hoult. The film also stars Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson and Rhenzy Feliz in pivotal roles.





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