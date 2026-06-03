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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 June 2026

Sydney Sweeney to play Van Tassel in Lindsey Anderson Beer's adaptation of 'Hollow'

The film is produced under LuckyChap along with Beer through her Lab Brew banner

PTI Published 03.06.26, 03:35 PM
Sydney Sweeny

Sydney Sweeny File Picture

Filmmaker Lindsey Anderson Beer is set to direct Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney in the adaptation of her debut novel "Hollow".

Beer sold her novel to Putnam, an imprint of Penguin Random House. It is described as a bold reimagining of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow", told through the perspective of Katrina Van Tassel.

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Reframing one of literature’s most iconic heroines, it positions Van Tassel not as a romantic prize, but as the central figure in a dangerous mystery and seductive supernatural love triangle, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Sweeney will essay Van Tassel in the feature version.

The film is produced under LuckyChap along with Beer through her Lab Brew banner. Sweeney is also producing through her Honey Trap banner. The project will be Honey Trap’s first production.

The book is set to be published in Fall 2027 to align with the development of the film.

Sweeney will next feature in "The Custom of the Country" and "The Housemaid's Secret", a sequel to the 2025 release.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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