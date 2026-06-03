BTS to headline iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026 in Las Vegas alongside Cardi B, Benson Boone

Popular K-pop band BTS is among the stars set to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 18, according to the lineup announced by the organisers on Tuesday.

The lineup also includes performances by Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Major Lazer, Muse, Benson Boone, Snoop Dogg, Zara Larsson, Weezer, and Kenny Chesney.

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“The iHeartRadio Music Festival is all about bringing together the biggest artists across every genre for two unforgettable nights, and this year’s lineup truly reflects the incredible diversity of music today,” President John Sykes and Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman said in a joint statement.

“From global superstars to fan-favourite icons, we’re excited to once again deliver an unmatched live and streaming experience that reaches millions of fans everywhere,” the statement further read.

“VEGAS, HERE WE COME. The 2026 #iHeartFestival lineup is officially here, and it’s stacked with some of the biggest names in music,” reads the post on Instagram.

Some of the performers for the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026, scheduled for September 18 and 19, are yet to be announced.

In April, BTS embarked on the Arirang world tour, which marked the group's highly anticipated return to global stadiums following their mandatory military service.

Most recently, the band performed at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 28.

In July, the group will join Madonna and Shakira for the halftime show of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. The event will mark the first halftime show in Fifa World Cup Final history.