Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach dismisses AI wedding image, says real gown is better

A purported AI image of actress Zendaya in a wedding dress has failed to impress stylist Law Roach, who says the real gown is far better.

Following Roach’s statement at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1 about Zendaya and Tom Holland’s alleged secret wedding, AI-generated images of the couple at Lake Como, Italy, have been doing the rounds online.

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During a recent appearance on the Good Morning America, hosted by Lara Spencer, Roach shared his thoughts on Zendaya’s AI wedding dress, saying, “That dress was not good enough. Trust me, the dress is better than that.”

In response to Spencer asking if the final creation resembled the image, Roach laughed it off and said, “Absolutely not.”

Earlier this month, Tom Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya are already married, telling Esquire that his family wasn’t fooled by the AI images as they had attended the couple’s real wedding.

Rumours surrounding the couple’s marriage have been circulating for months, particularly after Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. Holland and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and have been one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples since publicly confirming their relationship in 2021.

On the work front, Holland is set to return as Peter Parker in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while Zendaya will reprise her role as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones.

Apart from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya will also be seen in The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three.