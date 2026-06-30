Alicia Vikander joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Netflix’s ‘Enigma Variations’ series

Academy Award-winning actress Alicia Vikander has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming drama series Enigma Variations, starring opposite Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The show is based on Call Me By Your Name author André Aciman’s novel of the same name.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series was first reported to be in development at Netflix in January 2025. The streamer officially ordered the project to series in March 2026, with Taylor-Johnson cast in the lead role.

The official logline states that the series follows Paul, “a man remade by the lovers who ignite and undo him across ten transformative years. It’s an intimate yet sweeping portrait of masculinity, sexuality, and modern love—and in a world of endless choices, it asks the question: will we know when we’ve found the one?”.

Vikander will play Claire, the woman Paul marries in the novel.

Vikander won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl. Her film credits also include Ex Machina, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Green Knight, Tomb Raider and Irma Vep.

Amanda Kate Shuman will write the series and serve as showrunner and executive producer. Oliver Hermanus is attached to direct and executive produce.

Media Res is producing the series. Michael Ellenberg, Christina Malach and Lindsey Springer will executive produce on behalf of the studio. André Aciman and Monica Levinson also serve as executive producers.

Media Res' current television slate includes Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and Pachinko. The studio is also developing upcoming projects including The Dealer at Apple TV, starring Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver, and HBO's The Chain from Damon Lindelof.