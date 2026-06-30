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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Jasmin Bhasin says she is ‘not out of the danger zone’ after terminal ileitis diagnosis

Terminal ileitis is the inflammation of the terminal ileum, the final section of the small intestine that connects to the large intestine

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.06.26, 12:33 PM
Jasmin Bhasin health update

Jasmin Bhasin File Picture

Actress Jasmin Bhasin has shared a health update with her fans after being diagnosed with terminal ileitis, saying she is still “not out of the danger zone”.

Terminal ileitis is the inflammation of the terminal ileum, the final section of the small intestine that connects to the large intestine. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Dubai on June 28.

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The Tashan-e-Ishq and Carry on Jattiye actress shared a video on her Instagram Story on Monday.

“A lot of you are really concerned and need an update about my health. So, I didn't get medical clearance, and I wasn't 'fit to fly' as per my hospital because I am still not out of the danger zone,” she said in the video.

Bhasin said she will return to India to continue her treatment.

“But, home is home. Somehow, they have stabilised me with injections, and right now I am at the airport. I'll be going to another hospital and get admitted to continue my treatment in India," the actress added.

Bhasin was last seen in the 2025 film Badnaam.

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