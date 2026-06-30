Germany stunned, Brazil survive: World Cup script flips in night of escapes and exits

1 10 Paraguay players celebrate after winning against Germany at the FIFA World Cup 2026, at Boston Stadium, US on Tuesday. (Reuters)

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The first upset of the FIFA World Cup 2026 panned out in an unexpected manner as 4-time World champions Germany were knocked out by Paraguay on penalties as the game ended 1-1 after regulation time. It took 120 minutes plus six penalty kicks to separate the two teams in a game that was full of twists and turns.

Many expected Julian Nagelsmann’s team to beat their South American opponents comfortably. The German coach went with an attacking line-up with both Kai Havertz and Deniz Undav starting. However, they found it hard to penetrate Paraguay’s rigid defence even with two strikers.

2 10 Dejected Germany players look on as Nick Woltemade has his penalty saved. (Reuters)

Instead, Paraguay scored through a recycled corner with an unmarked Julio Enciso nodding the ball home from close distance in the 42nd minute. Germany lacked teeth in their attack in the first half, failing to register a single shot on target before the break.

Germany equalised early in the second half through Kai Havertz but his team failed to convert that momentum into another goal.

3 10 Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring Germany's equaliser. (Reuters)

Paraguay conceded a goal deep into extra time as Jonathan Tah headed in from a corner but VAR ruled the potential winner out, with Germany’s Waldemar Anton having been deemed to have fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill as the corner was taken.

4 10 Jonathan Tah scores a goal in extra time which was later chalked out by the VAR. (Reuters)

In the end, the overturned goal by VAR decided the fate of the match. Well, that and Orlando Gill! The Paraguay goalkeeper hardly put a foot wrong throughout the match. He collected crosses, punched balls out and always found the right pass in the build up.

5 10 Orlando Gill saves a penalty missed by Germany's Kai Havertz. (Reuters)

In the penalty shootout, he helped Paraguay gain the upper hand right from the start by saving Kai Havertz penalty. He then went on to save Nick Woltemade’s penalty. At that moment of time, Paraguay needed to convert one of their last two penalty kicks to win the tie.

6 10 Germany's Jamal Musiala with teammates look dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup. (Reuters)

However, the South American team missed both their spot-kicks as Germany were given a lifeline. However, the parity did not last long as Jonathan Tah blazed his spot-kick over the bar in the first sudden death shoot out. Paraguay, presented with another chance to script history, did grab the opportunity this time as Jose Canale sent Neuer the wrong way and sent Germany packing.

7 10 Paraguay players celebrate after winning against Germany at the FIFA World Cup 2026, at Boston Stadium, US on Tuesday. (Reuters)

The Germans have been on a torrid run in World Cups since winning the 2014 edition. The 4-time winners have been knocked out in group stages in the 2018 and 2022 edition. This time, the journey was further but way too short for their liking.

Brazil overcome rigid Japan

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli came on from the bench to score a stoppage time winner as Brazil overcame a tricky encounter against Japan to qualify for the round of 16. Japan, who are no stranger to causing upsets in global tournaments, were on their way to pull-off another one but Carlo Ancelotti’s men found a way to win the game 2-1 and avoid extra time.

8 10 Gabriel Martinelli scores the stoppage time winner, against Japan on Tuesday. (FIFA)

Casemiro scored in the 56th minute after Brazil went to the locker room down 1-0 on Kaishu Sano's 29th-minute stunner. Brazil were the better team throughout the second half but finally punctured Japan's defense in the dying minutes.

9 10 Casemiro scores the equaliser from a Gabriel Magalhaes cross, on Tuesday.

The winning play unfolded when Ao Tanaka stole a ball in Brazil territory but immediately gave it away to Rayan. He centered it to Bruno Guimaraes, who shuttled it left to Martinelli. The Arsenal star collected it on his left foot and unleashed a bullet with his right; Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki got a hand on it before it bounced in off the far post.

10 10 Gabriel Martinelli celebrates with teammates after scoring the winner on Tuesday. (FIFA)

Suzuki made four saves to keep underdog Japan in the match. Alisson was credited with one for Brazil, who will face either Ivory Coast or Norway in the round of 16 on July 5 in East Rutherford, N.J.