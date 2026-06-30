Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ crosses Rs 100-crore worldwide, passes Monday test

Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle passed the crucial Monday test on its fourth day in theatres, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark at the global box office after a strong opening weekend.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the ensemble comedy-drama collected Rs 8.50 crore nett in India on Day 4 across 10,922 shows.

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With the latest collections, the film’s India gross stands at Rs 86.53 crore, while its India nett collection has reached Rs 72.25 crore.

In overseas markets, the film added Rs 3 crore on its fourth day, taking its international gross collection to Rs 19.95 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 106.48 crore.

The film opened with Rs 15.25 crore nett on Friday, registering an overall occupancy of 26 per cent across 10,892 shows. Collections grew to Rs 20 crore on Saturday with 33 per cent occupancy from 10,396 shows.

The momentum continued on Sunday, which emerged as the highest-grossing day of the opening weekend. The film earned Rs 24.75 crore while recording 41 per cent occupancy across 10,867 shows.

Welcome to the Jungle is currently competing with Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga at the box office. While the Homi Adajania-directed romantic drama has grossed Rs 129 crore worldwide in 11 days, Imtiaz Ali's Partition drama has raked in Rs 73 crore gross globally till Day 18.

Welcome to the Jungle will face fresh competition later this week with the release of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha, and Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do, on July 3.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.